Actor Mahira Khan hits back at troll: 'You're the one focusing on me'

Chandigarh, February 11
Actor Mahira Khan isn’t one to take things lying down. When a troll decided to take a jibe at her, she swiped right back at him, her claws out.
The incident occurred on Friday when a troll wrote: "Bhikhari (Beggar) Pakistani, focus on your country. Aatanki mulk, aatanki religion (militant country, militant religion)".
Mahira hit right back. "Betay, you're the one focusing on me now bugger off," she replied. The Twitter user deleted his tweet later.
The Pakistani actress's only Indian project was the 2017 movie 'Raes', in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
