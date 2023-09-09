Actor Vijayalakshmi alleges Tamil politician promised to 'marry her'; summoned by police after she complains he 'cheated and ruined her life'

Chennai, September 9
Tamil actor, director and politician Seeman was summoned by police following a complaint by actress Vijayalakshmi on Saturday.
Seeman, who is the founder leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) which is an ultra Tamil nationalist political party, was summoned by the Valsaravakkam police at 10.30 am.
Vijayalakshmi has filed a four-page complaint notice against Seeman at the Chennai City police commissioner's office.
The actress alleged that Seeman had promised to marry her. Vijayalakshmi alleged that Seeman cheated her and ruined her life.
The actress, who has been paired with Seeman in many movies, said that she had earlier filed a complaint against the actor- politician in 2011 but took it back after he promised to marry her.
Seeman had married Kalyavazhi in 2013 and has a son.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Time to walk together for global good, can triumph over trust deficit caused by war: PM Modi at G20
In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Modi exud...
G20 admits African Union as permanent member
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest
During his arrest, he appeals to people and party cadres to ...
India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...