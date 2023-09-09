Actor Vijayalakshmi alleges Tamil politician promised to 'marry her'; summoned by police after she complains he 'cheated and ruined her life'

IANS

Chennai, September 9

Tamil actor, director and politician Seeman was summoned by police following a complaint by actress Vijayalakshmi on Saturday.

Seeman, who is the founder leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) which is an ultra Tamil nationalist political party, was summoned by the Valsaravakkam police at 10.30 am.

Vijayalakshmi has filed a four-page complaint notice against Seeman at the Chennai City police commissioner's office.

The actress alleged that Seeman had promised to marry her. Vijayalakshmi alleged that Seeman cheated her and ruined her life.

The actress, who has been paired with Seeman in many movies, said that she had earlier filed a complaint against the actor- politician in 2011 but took it back after he promised to marry her.

Seeman had married Kalyavazhi in 2013 and has a son.