Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yukti Multani in Vanshaj, enjoys her role to the core. She says, “Yukti is experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. She is determined that whatever happens, she won’t let her goal to win over DJ fail at any point. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Yukti manages to face and fight against DJ’s traps.”

Mahir Pandhi, who plays the character of DJ Mahajan, adds, “DJ’s frustration spikes when he finds himself stuck identifying the real culprit caught in the CCTV footage. He is somehow convinced that it is Yukti, but doesn’t have any concrete proof to support his thoughts and thus he undergoes a lot of frustration. For DJ, his image, throne and his mother play a very important role, and he cannot afford to let anyone mess with them and get away with it.”