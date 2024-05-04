Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yukti Multani in Vanshaj, enjoys her role to the core. She says, “Yukti is experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. She is determined that whatever happens, she won’t let her goal to win over DJ fail at any point. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Yukti manages to face and fight against DJ’s traps.”
Mahir Pandhi, who plays the character of DJ Mahajan, adds, “DJ’s frustration spikes when he finds himself stuck identifying the real culprit caught in the CCTV footage. He is somehow convinced that it is Yukti, but doesn’t have any concrete proof to support his thoughts and thus he undergoes a lot of frustration. For DJ, his image, throne and his mother play a very important role, and he cannot afford to let anyone mess with them and get away with it.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...
Cruelty against woman: Supreme Court asks Centre to consider changes in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra quas...