Anyone But You star Glen Powell is set to star in filmmaker John Lee Hancock’s legal drama movie, titled Monsanto. The 35-year-old actor will be joined by Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in the project, which Hancock will direct from a script he penned in collaboration with Michael Wisner, Alexandra Duparc and Ned Benson. Monsanto will follow the ‘true story of young, untried attorney Brent Wisner (Powell)’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...