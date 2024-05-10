PTI

Anyone But You star Glen Powell is set to star in filmmaker John Lee Hancock’s legal drama movie, titled Monsanto. The 35-year-old actor will be joined by Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in the project, which Hancock will direct from a script he penned in collaboration with Michael Wisner, Alexandra Duparc and Ned Benson. Monsanto will follow the ‘true story of young, untried attorney Brent Wisner (Powell)’.