Beyond Japan Art Exhibition Tour — a display of works by Japanese artists —debuts in India, making its first stop in Chandigarh

Sheetal

Beyond Japan Art Exhibition Tour marks its debut in India and Chandigarh became the first city where it showcased the remarkable works of Japanese artists. In the true sense, it displayed how art transcends all geographical barriers. Coming from a country which is identified as an archipelago, the exhibition included an array of colours and marine life.

Imbibing Indian spirit Dressed in a golden saree with a red border and donning a red bindi, Reina tried to imbibe the spirit of India. She shared, “I arrived in India two days ago and didn't get much time to explore. It is my first time here and I am trying to understand the culture and its vibrant colours. Indian saree is like kimono, the national dress of Japan, and is quite comfortable to wear. I am liking India already.”

Showcasing the versatile creations of eminent contemporary painters of Japan was an ideal way of sharing the values that art holds for mankind. It signifies the interconnectedness of humanity and the idea that despite our diverse backgrounds and cultural identities, we are all part of a larger human family. The exhibition was organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi in collaboration with Kasagi Art Gallery, Japan, and was on display at Govt. Museum & Art Gallery Chandigarh.

In the ‘meet and greet’ event held on the concluding day of the exhibition, One of the celebrated Japanese artists, Reina Taniho, gave an audio-visual presentation. It was indeed an informative session on Japanese art and the significance of art in their culture. Someone among the audience remarked that a mere visit to Japan is a meditative process for the streets are so silent unlike India.

Hidefumi Kasagi, director Kasagi Gallery, Japan, and Nupur Tewari, Founder Connect India Japan, were also part of the event and spoke highly of the exhibition which introduced tricity to Japanese ways of making art. For instance, Reina Taniho’s works gave away the feeling of water colours, but she shared, “It is a Japanese style of painting called Nihonga. I have used mineral pigments, and occasionally ink, together with other organic pigments on silk or paper to create a water-colour effect.”

She added, “The life of nature, animals and plants is born from minute observations. By combining this with my own colour expression, I have created a unique Japan painting. The texture of the paint changes depending on the light, and the texture changes infinitely depending on the use of water.”

Other contemporary Japanese artiste on display too used various mediums such as wood, canvas, paper and silk. Likewise, there were a plethora of methods used to paint, from oil to acrylic to using ink with metallic sheets.

These Japanese artists are going to visit various cities across India to showcase their meditative art journey and enrich communities with the essence of Japanese creativity. As Reina said, “Nowadays art is spread in images on your phones. I want you to feel the real thing with your own eyes.”

