Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta hurt each other, get into ugly fight

Mumbai, October 20

It seems that things between 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have hit a rough patch, as the two appear to be drifting apart in the controversial reality show.

After a big fight between Gautam Vig and Shalin, the latter told Tina to stay away from him as well.

The two get into a spat in this video:

In the upcoming promo, Tina is seen crying as she hugs Soundarya Sharma.

Shalin said: "Ye achha hai, ladke ho toh ok, yahan aap rona chalu kar do."

In the earlier episode, after their fight Shalin had told Tina not to call him 'Sha', which she used to call him fondly. This happened after their fight and Tina explained that she was hurt.

Shalin said: "If we have no trust, let's play the game. The only place I am little weak is my heart." Tina said: "I am the one who is getting hurt. I am upset," adding: "Try to understand from my point of view." IANS

