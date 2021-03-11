‘British lass’ Katrina Kaif’s weekend in America looks like this

Katrina Kaif is holidaying in the US with husband Vicky Kaushal

‘British lass’ Katrina Kaif’s weekend in America looks like this

Katrina Kaif is having a ball in America. Instagram/ katrinakaif

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 15

It’s holiday time for Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The two are having a ball in the US and their posts are a treasure trove for VicKat fans.

Enjoying the weekend, Katrina Kaif showed us what ‘A very American Saturday’ looks like and needless to say, her friends and fans are bowled over.

In her latest Instagram post, Katrina Kaif is enjoying bowling time. Dressed in pink and white checked shirt and blue denims, she has bowling shoes on and the game quite right. The bright, colourful background adds to the vibrancy. She captioned it, “A very American Saturday.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Actress Neha Dhupia was quick to comment as she said, “I love this spot,” followed by laughing and heart emoji. Arjun Kapoor also wrote, “A very British lass.” Many fans poured their love for Vicky and Katrina in the comments section.

Earlier this week, Katrina shares some loved-up photos with her husband Vicky Kaushal. With pictures from her favourite place, Katrina and Vicky gave us a glimpse of their holiday breakfast. Katrina wrote, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Even Vicky Kaushal shared a photo where the two lovers are walking on the New York streets. It meant “Sugar rush” for Vicky.

On the work front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal also has a packed schedule with Sam Bahadur, Govinda NAam Mera and Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Thomas Cup: Lakshya Sen given perfect start to Indian team by winning 1st match

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash awar...

Congress Working Committee meets to approve Chintan Shivir resolutions; final declaration today evening

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

Chintan Shivir ends with Bharat Jodo call; Rahul says Congre...

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Government asks states, UTs and FCI to continue wheat procur...

BKU splits, Naresh and Rakesh Tikait ‘removed’; brothers say only people have power to ‘remove’ anyone

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

Rajesh Chauhan alleges BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh ...

Two Sikhs traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann has urged the foreign min...

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Congress stages protest near BJP headquarter over anti-encroachment drives

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested; relatives await information on missing loved ones

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat