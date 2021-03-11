‘British lass’ Katrina Kaif’s weekend in America looks like this

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 15

It’s holiday time for Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The two are having a ball in the US and their posts are a treasure trove for VicKat fans.

Enjoying the weekend, Katrina Kaif showed us what ‘A very American Saturday’ looks like and needless to say, her friends and fans are bowled over.

In her latest Instagram post, Katrina Kaif is enjoying bowling time. Dressed in pink and white checked shirt and blue denims, she has bowling shoes on and the game quite right. The bright, colourful background adds to the vibrancy. She captioned it, “A very American Saturday.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Actress Neha Dhupia was quick to comment as she said, “I love this spot,” followed by laughing and heart emoji. Arjun Kapoor also wrote, “A very British lass.” Many fans poured their love for Vicky and Katrina in the comments section.

Earlier this week, Katrina shares some loved-up photos with her husband Vicky Kaushal. With pictures from her favourite place, Katrina and Vicky gave us a glimpse of their holiday breakfast. Katrina wrote, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Even Vicky Kaushal shared a photo where the two lovers are walking on the New York streets. It meant “Sugar rush” for Vicky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On the work front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal also has a packed schedule with Sam Bahadur, Govinda NAam Mera and Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.

#katrina kaif #vicky kaushal