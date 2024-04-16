‘Brown Munde’ AP Dhillon makes Netizens furious by breaking his guitar on Coachella stage

Mumbai, April 16
Indian-origin Canadian musician AP Dhillon performed at the Coachella festival but as much as his music is celebrated, this time around, the singer-songwriter is receiving a lot of flak on the Internet following his performance.
On Monday, Dhillon took to his Instagram, and shared a video from his performance. In the video, the ‘Summer High’ hitmaker can be seen breaking his guitar as a part of his performance.
View this post on Instagram
He wrote in the caption, “Brown Munde have left the desert (sic)”.
In the video his fellow singer Shinda Kahlon can also be seen performing alongside AP on the stage. He shared a guitar emoji in the comment section.
However, this act of AP Dhillon did not sit well with the netizens as they criticised him for what he did on stage. Internet users from India cited Indian values and said that although this is a part of rock culture where the guitarists break their guitars on stage after the performance, Dhillon being an Indian doing something like this is totally uncalled for.
One user wrote: “Respect the things which brought you to this stage. It’s completely your and your loss (sic).”
Another user wrote, “Ban gaya cool (sic)?” A third user commented, “And you think doing this looked good (sic)?”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self
The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...
Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...
BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda
The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says 'it is a terror module, operate...