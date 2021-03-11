Canadian rapper Drake condoles Sidhu Moosewala's death, pays tribute on Instagram

PTI

Los Angeles/Mumbai, May 30

Canadian rapper-singer Drake has paid a tribute to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district.

The 28-year-old singer, also a Congress leader, was killed a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Drake put up a story on Instagram on Sunday night to remember Moosewala.

"RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala," he captioned a picture of the ‘So High’ hit maker with his mother.

In 2020, Drake made headlines when he started following Moosewala on Instagram.

Moosewala, who counted Drake as one of his music influences and followed him on social media, was a regular performer at live shows in Canada.

Indian stars such as Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh and composer Salim Merchant also paid homage to the singer.

Singh and Kaushal took to Instagram and quoted the refrain from the late singer's song ‘Dil Da Ni Mada’.

Singh shared Moosewala's picture on Instagram story captioning it: "IMMORTAL".

Calling Moosewala a talented artiste, Dosanjh said he was heartbroken by the singer's death.

"Heartbreaking news…He was a talented boy. I never met him but his hard work spoke a lot. No doubt. It's very hard for parents...A bad day for the music industry," the actor-singer wrote in Romanised Punjabi.

Merchant, whose song with Moosewala is up for release, said he was "shocked" by the singer's untimely death.

"I'm shocked & saddened by the news...Sidhu was a gem...our song was going to release very soon... this is unbelievable," the musician wrote on Twitter.

Condoling his death, Ajay Devgn wrote: "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul Still trying to wrap my head around this one."

Richa Chadha took to Twitter and wrote: "Numb, shocked at the murder of #SiddhuMoosewala Too sad. No words will be enough. Thinking of his mother… worst kind of pain in the world to lose a child. Jatt da muqabla dass mainu kitthe hai?"

Kapil Sharma also expressed shock over the singer's death. He wrote on Twitter: "Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala."

Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani, and Rannvijay Singha also tweeted their condolences for the late singer.