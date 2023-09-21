Comedian Trevor Noah spotted at Delhi Airport, to perform live for Indian audience

ANI

New Delhi, September 21

Global comedian Trevor Noah is in India. The former 'The Daily Show' host was spotted at Delhi Airport on Thursday morning. He has come to the national capital for his 'Off The Record- India Tour”.

Noah was spotted in a car wearing a black hoodie.

ANI Photo

Trevor Noah is set to perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the “Off The Record Tour”, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

As per a statement, Noah's tour will travel to Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature Noah in his element, performing a satirical set.

"After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!” Noah said.

Noah has often expressed his love for Indian audiences. In 2022, while bidding adieu to 'The Daily Show', he recalled how the show has been loved across different countries including India.

"What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he had said.

#Mumbai