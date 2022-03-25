Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

Ten years of courtship and 38 years of marriage, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita have been together for over 48 years.

Their unshakable bond has keep them together even when the two seems very different from each other

When the two met, Sunita was a model and a banker’s daughter and earned good money, at that time, Anil Kapoor was an aspiring actor.

Sunita and Anil first spoke to each other on a prank call. Anil had fallen in love with Sunita’s voice when she got his number from his friend for the call. The actor was instantly impressed by her English. “I thought ‘oh God, what a beautiful voice yaar, kya English bolti hai, pronunciation is so well’,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

The two met at a party at Raj Kapoor’s house and started talking to each other. Opening about his first impression of her, he said, “She was so attractive, and if I may say, sexy also… she wore these gogo glasses, which are big, round and rimmed.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil said how after signing the film Meri Jung he finally thought he could meet Sunita’s conditions of having a house and a cook and decided to marry her.

“I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later and madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me!” he told the publication a few years ago.

As Sunita celebrated her birthday today, Anil Kapoor wished her and said he can't wait to start new chapter as grandparents.

This year, as we step into new roles as grand parents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita♥️♥️

