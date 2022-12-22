Gauahar Khan is pregnant

Gauahar Khan and her hubby Zaid Darbar are going to be parents very soon. The Tandav actress shared the good news with an animated video post on social media and the text reads, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! InshaAllah Gauahar & Zaid +1 Seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey.”

She further wrote, “Bismillah hir Rahmaannir Raheem… Need all your love and prayers… Masha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.”

Celebrity friends such as Amit Tandon, Sophie Choudhry, Kishwer Merchantt and others congratulated the couple. Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in December 2020 and quite active on social media.