Here’s what these two big films have earned at the box-office so far…

ANI

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office, as both the films hit the theatres on Eid.

According to the makers, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has garnered Rs 36.33 crore in worldwide gross collections on the opening day, whereas Maidaan raked-in Rs 7.25 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing, villainous, role, and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in significant roles. It has been shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim’s unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim, supported by a talented ensemble cast, including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

Recently, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reviewed the film and he was all praise for Ajay. Taking to X, he wrote, “I watched Maidaan... It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that unfortunately most of us don’t know about. A must watch…”

