'Joram' first look: Manoj Bajpayee looks hauntingly intense

Mumbai, November 29
The collaboration between Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and writer-director Devashish Makhija is always a treat to watch be it the short film 'Taandav' or the dark drama 'Bhonsle'. The two have joined the forces again for Makhija's upcoming directorial 'Joram'.
The first look of the film shows Manoj's character with watery eyes as he holds a baby. The film was recently selected at India's Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) strand.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee shared: "'Joram' comes with a very unique concept. We have shot at very difficult locations and it wouldn't have been possible without the relentless efforts made by the team of studio and the production! It was a real privilege to work on this one, now that our film made it to the likes of Film Bazaar, I am quite stoked."
Devashish Makhija further shared: "'Joram' is my third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee. Our previous national award winning film 'Bhonsle' - also started its journey at the Film Bazaar in its co-production Market. And then went on to travel to over 40 festivals, and won an APSA (Asia Pacific Screen Award), before becoming a sleeper hit on OTT in 2020." 'Joram' has been produced by Zee Studios. The cast and crew recently celebrated the wrap of the film and the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.
IANS
