Kareena Kapoor shares what it was like to shoot sex scene with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kurbaan', ‘But we were already…’

Chandigarh, December 16

Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently took a trip down memory lane during a candid roundtable conversation. The actress shared amusing anecdotes, including her experience of filming intimate scenes with husband Saif Ali Khan for the 2009 hit film, 'Kurbaan'.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sidharth Malhotra, who was also a part of the roundtable, playfully broached the topic, asking Kareena about the steamy scenes with Saif. The actress, with a hearty laugh, responded, "But we were already dating. We were auditioning. So that worked out well." Adding to the banter, Kajol chimed in, humorously labeling it a 'private audition' for the couple.

Kareena and Saif's love story unfolded both on and off the screen, culminating in their marriage in 2012 after five years of dating. In a recent interview, Kareena disclosed that while they were content with their living arrangement, the decision to tie the knot was rooted in their desire to start a family. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, and their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, in 2021.

In a candid moment with Dirty Magazine, Kareena elaborated on the decision to marry, stating, "The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children."

Opening up about her parenting philosophy, Kareena emphasised respect and individuality, stating, "We treat them as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. Kids are quite resilient, you know." She further expressed her commitment to living a fulfilled life in front of her children and prioritising her mental health.

Kareena also admitted that she is attached to her family and close circle of friends. "I'm very attached to my family, my kids, my husband, my five friends. That's it. That's my life.”

