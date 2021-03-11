'Laal Singh Chaddha' has impressed most Tamil film celebrities

These stars say the movie is a must-watch

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has impressed most Tamil film celebrities

Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha.

Chennai, Aug 11

Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry have praised director Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a remake of the Hollywood superhit 'Forrest Gump', saying the film was nothing short of brilliant.

The stars, who watched the film at a special show organised for them a couple of days ago, shared their thoughts on the film soon after watching it.

National Award winning director and actor Parthiban said, "Aamir Khan is a great human in the first place. Even if we make a 100 films to spread love, we cannot produce an effect like this. Throughout the film, you are unsure if you should shed tears of joy or whether you should shed tears because of the joy you experience as a result of the excessive love you sense.

"I believe at this time and juncture that such a film is necessary for life. This film is necessary not only for the film industry but for society. I haven't watched a film that can equal it in recent times. More than an actor, Aamir is just a great human who is spreading love through this film."

Actress Khushbu, who is also a politician belonging to the BJP, took to social media to share her thoughts. She said, "Thank you so much for such a fab evening, Aamir Khan. Always a pleasure to meet you and share thoughts. Must say 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is such a heart-warming, soul-stirring film. And you are simply brilliant. Congratulations to the entire team."

Later, in a byte, the actress said, "The film, right from its first frame till its last, brought a smile on my face without even me realising it. It gives you a sense of satisfaction."

Young director R Ravikumar, who delivered the sci-fi comedy 'Indru Netru Naalai', said, "'Laal Singh Chaddha' sows such a positive thought in your heart. There are a couple of scenes in the film which actually take you on an emotional high. All of you will certainly like the film."

Music director Santhosh Narayanan summed up his experience by saying he was blown away by the film. "I was totally blown away by the movie and what it spoke to me. It was so earnest and pretty amazing in every sense. It pulled me into the movie. It is a masterpiece for me and I think this is one of the movies that blew me away in the past five to 10 years."

Actor Ashok Selvan too called the film brilliant. He said, "It is brilliant and of course, Aamir Khan sir has done a great job. All the actors and everything about this film is nice."

Actor Vikram Prabhu, the grandson of the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan, said, "'Forrest Gump' is a film that I like in English. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an Indian adaptation.  The film has been made with Indian sentiments. Just like the history portions in 'Forrest Gump', they have narrated Laal Singh Chaddha using important events in our history. Hats off to Aamir sir, his director and the entire team of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'."

IANS

#aamir khan #laal singh chaddha

