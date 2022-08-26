Makers decide Kichcha Sudeep's birthday to release his action thriller 'Vikrant Rona' on OTT

ANI
New Delhi, August 26
After getting a massive response from the audience at the theatres, south actor Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller film 'Vikrant Rona' is all se to stream on the OTT platform.
Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the film is all set to stream on OTT platform Zee5 from September 2, 2022, on the actor's 49th birthday.
Kichcha Sudeep celebrates his birthday on September 2, and this time the makers have decided to give this special gift to the fans.
He shared this on his social media:
View this post on Instagram
Kichcha Sudeep stated, "'Vikrant Rona' has been an exciting and gratifying journey. Not only did it create magic at the box office, but it also received an abundance of love from fans friends and people across many countries. Now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am very excited for the movie to reach a wider, global audience. 'Vikrant Rona' is a perfect edge-of-the-seat thriller which will keep the viewers completely engaged and entertained. Sit back with your entire family and enjoy this visual treat." Along with Kichcha, the film also starred Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles.
'Vikrant Rona' was released on July 28, 2022, in multiple languages and received positive feedback from the netizens, especially for the action and the horror element in the film.
Meanwhile, Kichcha will be next seen in an upcoming period gangster drama film 'Kabzaa' alongside actor Shriya Saran.
After 'Vikrant Rona', the actor will be collaborating with director Anup Bhandari for the upcoming thriller film 'Billa Ranga Baashaa'.
