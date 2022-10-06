Meghan Markle’s podcast returns after Queen’s death; Duchess discusses ‘toxic’ Asian stereotypes in new ‘Archetype’ episode

ANI

Los Angeles, October 6

A new edition of Meghan Markle's Archetype podcast, which launched last month with Serena Williams as the guest, has finally come out.

The Duchess of Sussex's podcast released its most recent episode as the first one following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in September. The most recent episode followed a discussion on toxic Asian stereotypes featuring journalist Lisa Ling and actor-comedian Margaret Cho.

Meghan and the guests discussed a variety of topics, including their own experiences, how they overcame stereotypes, the problematic representations of Asian women on television and in the media, and much more.

The Duchess recalled the various cultures she was exposed to while growing up in Los Angeles and stressed that many Asian cultures were a part of her life while growing up in the opening scene of the 'Demystification of Dragon Lady' episode.

Meghan acknowledged that she had been ignorant of the stereotypes that many Asian women endured for a very long time and emphasised the negative portrayal of Asians on silver screen.

She said, "This toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent...this doesn't just end once the credits roll. Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’, they presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oversexualised or aggressive."

Before the passing of the Queen, three episodes of Archetype were broadcast, featuring guests Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling.