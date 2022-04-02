Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu attends special event in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 2
It was a true homecoming for Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu as she recalled her days in Chandigarh by visiting The Brew Estate at Elante Mall here. A special welcome was accorded to the Chandigarh girl, followed by a grand celebration.
A release issued here said that the grand celebration included a gala dinner with her family and friends at The Brew Estate.
The enchanting beauty was attired in a stunning red outfit adorned with Meraki Jewellery. Harnaaz also danced on Punjabi numbers with her family and friends.
Among others who attended the event included MD, Arun Singla, Director, Varun Singla and Marketing head, Naveen Dubey.
