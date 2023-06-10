Actor Vijay Varma has claimed that he will be playing the “nicest” guy in the upcoming film, Lust Stories 2.
On Friday night, Vijay took to his Twitter and re-shared a tweet from a fan which read, “I am hoping Lust Stories main you are not creeping us out yet again.” Replying to the tweet, he wrote, “I’m playing the nicest guy in Lust Stories.” The director of the movie Sujoy Ghosh agreed with the actor.
He shared a clip of Vijay and actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s scene from movie, and captioned it, “As Vijay Varma claims he’s the nicest guy in lusty stories.”
