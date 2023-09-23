 Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, other guests arrive in Udaipur : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, other guests arrive in Udaipur

According to reports, Parineeti's 'choora' ceremony will be held today

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra in a still from their engagement ceremony. ANI



ANI

Udaipur, September 23

Ahead of actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha's wedding reported to be held in Udaipur city over the weekend, family and friends of the couple were seen arriving in the city on Saturday.

Here's a look at the wedding venue:

Several guests including Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh arrived for the wedding today and were spotted at the Maharana Pratap Airport.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on the new chapter of their lives. May God fulfil all their wishes. Today and tomorrow is the wedding ceremony and all the people will join it." 

Raghav's aunt said, "We are very happy and waited for this day for so long. We are really thankful to god. What more can we expect from children if they are happy and love their families."

"Raghav is our child. We are very happy that we will see Raghav in 'sehra bandhi' today. Raghav's family congratulates everyone. Raghav and Parineeti are the best."

Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav were papped at Udaipur airport and received a grand welcome with music, dhol beats and dance.

According to reports, Parineeti's 'choora' ceremony will be held today. The wedding will reportedly take place in the Leela Palace while the baraat will travel from the iconic Lake Palace by boat.

A few days ago, in Delhi, the duo hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and family members. While Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss, the actor's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence.

Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in the national capital in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept their relationship under wraps. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

