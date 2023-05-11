Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari temple with hubby, kids in Shimla’s Jubbal; shares glimpses of her ‘pahadi swag’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is spending some quality time with her husband, kids in the mountains. On a break from the ongoing IPL matches, she also caught up with her cousins and relatives in her hometown.

Zinta visited the Hateshwari mata temple in Shimla’s Jubbal along with her husband Gene Goodenough and her twins Jai and Gia.

When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was… pic.twitter.com/6AjajO3TIn — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 11, 2023

"When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I've always felt very connected to it." "Now that I'm a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here's a sneak peek of our visit," Zinta posted on Twitter.

"I'm sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It's magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later."

Preity also shared a video of her son Jai walking through the garden. "My kind of heaven. The last couple of days have been amazing. Mountains, family, clean air & a digital detox. No better sound than hearing .... mama ... mama for the first time from the kiddos. This really is heaven #ting...", she captioned it.

My kind of heaven ❤️ The last couple of days have been amazing. Mountains, family, clean air & a digital detox. No better sound than hearing …. mama … mama for the first time from the kiddos. This really is heaven 😍 pic.twitter.com/EGQIwZtImZ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 10, 2023

She shared a selfie with husband Gene Goodenough where she covered her head with a "dhathu" like a typical “pahadian”.

Pahadi Swag with pati parmeshwar 😍 #ting pic.twitter.com/NhnvhL0H3k — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 10, 2023

"Pahadi Swag with pati parmeshwar #ting", read the caption.

Preity and Gene Goodenough married in 2016 in Los Angeles. They became parents to twins in 2021 via surrogacy.

She studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary boarding school in Shimla and later went to St. Bede's College.

#preity zinta