Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti steals the show at Jonas Brothers concert with her adorable on-stage moment

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 16

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter, Malti, added a touch of family magic to the Jonas Brothers concert, with an endearing on-stage incident leaving everyone in stitches.

In a delightful instance of what Nick calls a 'take your family to work' day, the Jonas family had a special addition when Priyanka Chopra and her daughter, Malti, graced the Jonas Brothers concert. The heartwarming event, which unfolded on a Saturday night, featured Malti's first-ever appearance at a Jonas Brothers concert.

While the young one sported noise-cancellation headphones to cope with the concert's high decibels, she effortlessly stole the limelight from the Jonas Brothers. Malti nearly made her on-stage debut in a moment that left the crowd charmed.

A video shared by a fan club on Instagram captured the heartwarming scene where Priyanka held Malti close while they watched Nick perform. As Nick approached Malti during his performance, singing to her, the little one had different plans. She attempted to reach for Nick's microphone, prompting an affectionate response as Nick planted a kiss on her head before returning to his spot on stage. This adorable interaction quickly went viral.

The endearing incident left Priyanka and fans in splits. One fan playfully commented, "MM is like Gimme the mic Daddy. I’m the REAL star in this family!" Another fan added, "Haha, she just can't wait to be on the stage," while a third fan humorously suggested, "Should've passed the mic to her and see what she does goo goo gaa gaa."

Nick also shared several photos from the night, showcasing their memorable family outing. In his caption, he expressed, "Bring your family to work day."

The Jonas Brothers have been on an extensive tour for weeks, and Priyanka has consistently supported her husband, Nick, and her brother-in-laws, Joe and Kevin Jonas, by attending their concerts.

