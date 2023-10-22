 Priyanka Chopra opens up on motherhood, unique challenges and joys she encounters daily raising Malti Marie : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
Priyanka talks about how she embraces overwhelming love and believes in amplifying women's voices

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie. Instagram/priyankachopra



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 22

Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a multi-talented personality known for her acting prowess, advocacy for women's rights, and philanthropy, has candidly shared her experiences of motherhood, portraying it as an emotional journey of balancing overwhelming love and the importance of amplifying women's voices.

The 41-year-old actress, who has gracefully transitioned into motherhood, opened up about the unique challenges and joys she encounters daily while raising her 21-month-old daughter, Malti Marie, with her husband, Nick Jonas.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Priyanka confessed, "I think every day, when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make." Her words resonate with parents worldwide, emphasizing the relentless concern for their children's well-being.

Nonetheless, Priyanka also highlighted the incredible support she receives from her family, which helps her navigate the rollercoaster of parenthood. She added, “But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family. I look at (my daughter's) smile, and I'm like, 'Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far'.”

She finds solace in her daughter's smile, a reassuring sign that she's on the right track. She described motherhood as "the greatest thing I've ever done, but it’s extremely scary" while acknowledging its inherent challenges.

Priyanka and Nick both often share pictures with their daughter on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Born out of their love, Priyanka and Nick's daughter, Malti, entered the world through surrogacy on January 15, 2022. The couple made this announcement in a heartfelt joint statement on social media, expressing their joy and asking for privacy during that special time.

Here's another picture of the family:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

As a prominent advocate for supporting women and women's rights, Priyanka's journey into motherhood hasn't altered her commitment to the cause. She explained, "I don't know if having my own daughter specifically has made me want to get behind amplifying women's voices. That's something that I am extremely aware of, being a woman who has the privilege of choosing my life and my career. There are so many women around the world that don't get that opportunity."

Furthermore, Priyanka revealed that motherhood has unexpectedly made her more sensitive and emotionally aware. "It's made me a tad more sensitive and fragile, I think, and it makes me nervous a little bit. I didn't expect that," she admitted. Her insights into how parenthood has altered her emotional landscape add a unique perspective to her journey as a mother.

