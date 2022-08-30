 Rakulpreet Singh says 'Main Apni favourite hoon' as she thanks Vidya Balan; read why : The Tribune India

Rakulpreet Singh says 'Main Apni favourite hoon' as she thanks Vidya Balan; read why

Rakulpreet Singh says 'Main Apni favourite hoon' as she thanks Vidya Balan; read why

Photo: ANI

ANI

Mumbai, August 30

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram to share her filter and makeup-free selfie as she applauded Vidya Balan for planting the seed of self-love in her.

Rakulpreet uploaded the photo and wrote, "@Balanvidya you have no idea how deep your words about self-love are. It's so true that we embrace a few features of ours and dislike a few. We put negative energy into what don't like. You made me think and introspect. So here you go...I have started to love my left profile too cos main apni favorite hoon (poori ki poori) Thank you power woman!"

Vidya Balan recently penned a long note on her social media about the importance of self-love and acceptance.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya dropped two pictures which she captioned, "A few days ago, at an event this pretty girl comes upto me for a pic ...There was a crowd and i was trying to do as many pics as possible. People were jostling and in the middle of this chaos, the girl was back for another pic. My manager (who is very sharp) promptly told her, 'aapne toh le liya...plz aur nahi'. To which she said, 'galat side se liya, main achchi nahi lag rahi ,yeh post nahi kar paungi'. She was miserable & followed me to the car, relentless in her pursuit to get the perfect picture ..almost making it sound like her life depended on it..I obliged ...I then got into the car bemused...and it made me think." In both the pictures, the 'Tumhari Sulu' actor shared mirror selfies in which she could be seen showing her right and left face profiles.

"You know ive always preferred my left profile over my right...but overtime as i started on this journey of trying to love & accept myself a little more each day,i realised that liking one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the other...because the truth is that i not only liked my left but also disliked my right profile.I would tell photographers & cinematographers to avoid shooting me from the right...I would be scared if someone shot me from the right cuz i thought it was my ugly side. It was almost like the fear of being found out," Vidya added to her caption.

Talking about the importance of self-love and body positivity, the 'Kahani' actor added, "Today with the growing acceptance and love for every part of me and all of me,i don't care where i'm being shot from...I'm no longer scared of anyone seeing that side of me..Truth be told,today not only do i like my right profile,i actually love it... and not because my right profile changed but because i realized its never going to. What changed is the way i looked at myself and that changed how i see myself. Hence i returned to the room and took this selfie at the end of a long day sans make-up...because i LIKE me just the way i am. Do you like one profile less than the other? If you do and even if you don't, post that selfie with both your sides in full glory." Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Rakul Preet was featured in a music video titled 'Mashooka', which is produced by none other than her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Talking about films, Rakul will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputli'.  Rakul will also be seen in 'Chhatriwali'. The film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the story of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms as she needs money. Rakul will also be seen as a gynaecologist in her upcoming movie Doctor G.

Talking about Vidya, the actor was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film 'Jalsa', which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a decent response from the netizens.

She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
J & K

Had presumed PM Modi to be a 'crude man', but he displayed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

6
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

9
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road