Richa Chadha's shuts down 'drunk' woman's misogynistic question: 'Are you insecure about your good looking husband, Ali Fazal?'

Chandigarh, November 7
In her recent Instagram post, Richa Chadha courageously addressed a discourteous question she encountered from a 'drunk' woman at a recent event. The question in question was about Richa's supposed insecurity due to her husband, Ali Fazal, being "good looking". Richa decided to respond to this query with a heartwarming image that spoke volumes.
The Instagram post featured a picture of Ali Fazal gently adjusting the train of Richa's outfit. In her accompanying caption, Richa highlighted the power of their relationship, writing, "I recently got asked by a drunk woman at a party if I am insecure because my husband is good looking...Watch the last picture here to see how he takes care of me."
Here's the post:
Her response was a poignant reminder that appearances are not what define a relationship.
Richa Chadha didn't stop there. She used the occasion to shed light on the fact that women can also harbour misogynistic beliefs. She graciously thanked the inquisitive woman for bringing this important issue to her attention, emphasising the need to challenge and address such attitudes. She continued, " And also, drunk woman, thank you for reminding me that women can be misogynistic too!"
On the professional front, Richa Chadha recently starred in the comedy film "Fukrey 3," sharing the screen with Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's relationship has been in the spotlight since 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2020, celebrating their love with friends and family. They have also worked together in the movies "Fukrey" and "Fukrey Returns," and made extended appearances in the Netflix series "Call My Agent: Bollywood."
