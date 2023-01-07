Rohit Shetty injured during filming of Indian Police Force in Hyderabad, undergoes 'minor surgery'

Hyderabad, January 7
Bollywood director Rohit Shetty was injured during the filming of his web series 'Indian Police Force' in Hyderabad on Saturday.
The director sustained injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts.
He was admitted at Kamineni Hospitals where doctors performed minor surgery. He was later discharged from the hospital.
According to sources, Rohit Shetty sustained injury while shooting a car chase sequence. The production team immediately brought him to Kamineni Hospital. A team of doctors performed minor surgery.
The shoot for the ambitious cop web show is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. A huge set is said to have been erected for the key schedule.
The shoot involved car chase sequences and other high-octane action and stunt scenes.
Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the lead character in the Amazon Prime Video show, and other key actors are participating in the shoot.
In May last year, Sidharth Malhotra had sustained minor injury during the shoot for 'Indian Police Force' in Goa.
Both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth are making their web series debut. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.
IANS
