Russian fans groove to ‘Sami Sami’ from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’; video goes viral

Moscow, December 2

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has a massive popularity, worldwide fame and fans to its credit.

The film did exceptionally well at the box office and had millions of people in awe of it. After almost a year of its release in India, the film is all set to hit the theatres in Russia on December 8.

And before the release, a video showing a group of Russian women dancing to the film's popular song 'Saami Saami' is going viral on social media.

In the video, the group of women could be seen grooving to the hit song in front of the State Historial Museum in Moscow's Red Square.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are in Moscow for the release of the film. They shared photos on their respective Twitter accounts on Tuesday. Allu Arjun wrote, "Pushpa in Russia." Rashmika, on the other hand, wrote, "Privyet from Russia. Pushpa is on the rise. Day one in Moscow."

