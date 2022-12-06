Shah Rukh Khan carries shotgun with swag in Pathaan new poster

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 6

The makers of Pathaan released a new poster that is a treat to the eyes of all SRK fans. In the poster, Shah Rukh can be seen in a new look. Dressed in all-black sports gear, brandishing a shotgun with his long hair pulled pack, the actor gives an intense look to the camera, ready to bring on some action.

As Yash Raj Films shared the poster on its social media accounts, the excitement for one of the most-awaited films has gone up a notch. The caption reads, “He always gets a shotgun to the fight!Pathaan. CelebratePathaanwith YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Recently, even Shah Rukh Khan shared a poster in which he features alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he captioned it: "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein(Seatbelts fastened? So let's go then). #55DaysToPathaan. CelebratePathaanwith YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also starsDeepika Padukoneand John Abraham in key roles. The film marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

