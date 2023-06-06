Shilpa Shetty pens sweet birthday wish for sister-in-law Reena

ANI

Mumbai, June 6

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who shares a special bond with sister-in-law Reena Kundra, on Tuesday penned a sweet birthday wish on her birthday.

Shilpa took to Instagram and dropped a picture of herself with Reena.

The actor shared pictures of the duo seen posing outdoors near the seaside.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, my dearest Reens... Stay amazing, always. May you be blessed with an abundance of love, happiness, and great health that lasts you a lifetime. Loads of love! @reena.kundra #birthdaygirl #fellowgemini #love #happiness #family"

Shilpa wore a light brown sweater and a white shirt in the photo. She completed the look with matching sunglasses and golden hoop earrings.

In the picture, Shilpa and Reena can be seen giving hugs to each other while the duo smile for the camera.

Take a look:

She also wished her special friend and actor Akanksha Malhotra on her birthday in another post on Tuesday.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "My Gemini twin, soul sister, and Rock of Gibraltar. Happppyyyyy Birthdayyyy. Wishing you nothing but the BEST of every single blessing that life has to offer." She added, "Don't know what I would do without your unconditional love and unwavering support. Your cracked humour and laughter keep me going through it all, my darling. Looooovvvvvveeeeee yooouuuuuu!! Stay blessed @akankshamalhotra #birthdaygirl #fellowgemini #soulsister #bestfriend #bff #UnconditionalLove #happiness."

In the video, a montage of throwback pictures can be seen. The montage showcased Shilpa and Akanksha's pictures. Some photos of other family members can also be seen in the video.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama 'Indian Police Force' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj, in the lead roles.

