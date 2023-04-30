 ‘So many Sheras, so many guns around me now’: Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat : The Tribune India

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor has been provided with Y+ category security by Mumbai Police amid death threat

Bollywood actor Salman Khan.



ANI

Mumbai, April 30

Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats and is on the target list of gangsters, finally shared his experience and how he is dealing with it.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police amid the death threat.

Salman shared the experience at India TV’s show ‘Aap ki Adalat’ that, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security.” He added, “I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ ‘they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once’. So, I got to be very careful.” Salman continued, “I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days.” Following the death threat, few days ago, a minor was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening to kill Salman during a phone call.

Mumbai Police said that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10. The caller, who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said he was a Gau Rakshak (cow-vigilante). The caller threatened to “eliminate” Salman Khan on April 30.

Mumbai Police added revealed the caller was found to be a minor. “As of now, we don’t think the call should be taken seriously. But we are probing why the minor behaved in such a way,” an officer said.

On March 26, one person identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, was arrested for sending a threat mail to Salman. He was apprehended and taken into custody.

A case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused, in his mail, alleged that the superstar will meet the same fate as “Sidhu Moosewala.” “A case has registered at Bandra police station with regard to emailed threats to kill Salman Khan. In a joint operation, Mumbai Police and Luni police teams caught the accused, Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district,” Ishwar Chand Pareek, an officer at Luni police station of Jodhpur told ANI earlier.

Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police after assessing threat perceptions. The Maharashtra government assigned security escorts to the superstar after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

