Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya in red ethnic attire on Eid, extends warm wishes to fans

Mumbai, April 11
Actor Soha Ali Khan shared beautiful pictures featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Eid.
Taking to Instagram, Soha treated fans with a glimpse of her celebration and wished everyone “Eid Mubarak”.
View this post on Instagram
Twinning in printed red and golden suits, the mother-daughter duo posed happily for the camera. The album included some candid snaps of the mother-daughter duo.
Soha also posted her solo pictures in her ethnic attire. She looked ethereal in an A-line kurta set with a floral print and heavy embroidery work on it.
For glam, Soha opted for dewy makeup and golden jewellery to compliment her Eid look.
