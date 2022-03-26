Tejasswi Prakash finishes Naagin 6 shoot at 4.30am, ‘world’s best boyfriend’ Karan Kundrra goes to pick her up

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 26

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra know how to make time for each other from their busy work schedule. The new Instagram Story posted by Karan is the proof. While Karan can be seen as the ‘jailor’ in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, Tejasswi is the Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s series.

In the latest update from their love life, Karan reaches Naagin 6 sets to pick up his girlfriend Teja and their drive back home will sure make TejRan fans go ‘aww’.

In the video, Tejasswi can be seen driving and Karan records her excitement to see him. The Naagin 6 actress can be heard saying that the shoot packed up at 4.30 am, then she says ‘so cute’, and continues to say that Karan finished his work so that he could come see her at this hour. She then calls him ‘world’s best boyfriend’. Tejasswi clearly looks overjoyed and so energetic even after a long day at work and Karan looks happy to be with his girlfriend.

Here’ the video:

Noticing her energy, a fan complimented, “Ye 4:30 bje b same energy mai hoti hai, how so active teju cutie #tejasswiprakash”. Another fan wrote, “Superrrrr cuuuttteeeeeee.” One Intstagram user commented, “Power couple.” Yet another said, “These two r so adorable.” A fan posted, “My cuties,” with a read heart emoticon.

Tejasswi and Karan’s love story blossomed inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. After the reality show, the two appeared together in a breakup song. TejRan is among the favourite couples of B-Town fans and their social media posts or for that matter any update about them is showered with a lot of love.

