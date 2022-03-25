The lady’s dream comes true upon receiving Shah Rukh’s ‘COOL’ necklace from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Thanks to Dharma Production

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

Shah Rukh Khan’s fever among movie lovers, especially for his 90’s blockbusters, seem to be never ending. Girls still consider Shah Rukh synonymous to passionate love and immense romance. Be his attire or his hook steps, the charisma of his makes him one of a kind.

In the course, a twitter user harnidh.eth tagged Dharma Production in one of her tweets asking where to buy the ‘COOL’ necklace that Shah Rukh wore in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

Much to her delight, Dharma Production instantly dropped in, asking her location in DM, as latter decided to send necklace to the lady.

The lady was amused and has shared her entire interaction with the production house on Twitter. "How it started and how it’s goingthis made my smile SO HARD!!!! Thank you @DharmaMovies for making a girl’s silly dream come true," she wrote in the caption with a snapshot of the Twitter conversation with Dharma Productions.

How it started and how it’s going…this made my smile SO HARD!!!! Thank you @DharmaMovies for making a girl’s silly dream come true 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/uoSkvl3xyK — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 23, 2022

The photo of special gift received from Dharma Production was also shared by the grateful lady.

The tweet has garnered over 1700 likes and many reactions. Netizens couldn't help but feel jealous of the special necklace. Many also requested the house to send them a similar one.