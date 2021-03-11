Think of the families…Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Liger, recently spoke about the boycott trend that has engulfed Bollywood. He said, “On a film set, in addition to the actors and director, there are 200-300 other people. So a film gives employment to many people...When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihood.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him