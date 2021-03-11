Think of the families…Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Liger, recently spoke about the boycott trend that has engulfed Bollywood. He said, “On a film set, in addition to the actors and director, there are 200-300 other people. So a film gives employment to many people...When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihood.” — TMS