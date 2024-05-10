Touqeer Khan on her role in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Talking about the ongoing track, actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan from Sony Entertainment Television’s show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, says, “I truly believe when faced with adversity, truth and love always triumph; and when it comes to seeking justice, there is no holding back. You must do what it takes to fight for what is right. In the ongoing track, Kavya’s husband has been held accountable for something that is not his fault. Being an IAS officer, Kavya is adamant about clearing his name and is doing her best to stand by her husband’s side during these testing times. Not only this, with support from Adiraj’s mother, Kavya feels more confident, and together, they will be a force to reckon with as they meticulously uncover the truth.”

