Twinke Khanna pulls out childhood picture with Dimple Kapadia; fans can't get over the gorgeous mom

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

In a throwback mood on Friday, Twinkle Khanna shared a childhood photo. It’s an adorable photo of Twinke as a little girl with her baby sister Rinke Khanna, both held with love by their gorgeous mother Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle added a second photo to the post to lend a funny touch to it. The second photo is of sculptor Francois Auguste Rene Rodin's famous The Thinker sculpture. If you are thinking what is its connection with the throwback of the cute mother-daughters portrait, there’s a similarity in the two photos. In the first picture, Twinkle Khanna’s pose is similar to The Thinker.

In the caption, Twinke asks her friends and Instafam to vote who is the better poser. It reads, “"Who strikes the pose better? My answer: Rodin's The Thinker, but I was way cuter. You can throw in your vote as well." She added, "PS Let me clarify, since even my friends are messaging me - the pose competition is not between the three of us. It's us versus Rodin's thinker. Jesus. #Goodolddays."

Here is the cute picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

While her industry friends love the picture and they vote for Twinkle’s throwback photo, the fans say no one can beat Dimple Kapadia in posing and style!

In the comments, Malaika Arora wrote, “Beautiful,” Tisca Chopra thinks, “Way cuter and better dressed,” Pink Reddy says, “Adorable.”

A fan commented, “Of course Ms T for your soul shines through!” Another one said, “Not sure about the pose, but Dimple ma'am is looking cutest among the three of you.” Complementing Dimple, yet another said, “Sorry… couldn’t see anyone beyond the eternal beauty… Dimple Kapadia!" A fan reacted, "Definitely you can pose the best but, your mum can look in the eye and act too." Dimple Kapadia fans love her and how. There is another comment that reads, “No one can beat your mother in posing and style. Sorry!”

#dimplekapadia #TwinkeKhanna