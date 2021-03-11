Watch: Karan Kundrra becomes proud owner of a sea-facing flat worth Rs 20 crore

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

TV actor Karan Kundrra has become a household name since his stint on Bigg Boss 15. He is having the time of his life since his exit from the reality show. From back-to-back projects to regular appearances, the actor is shining bright. Now, he has made another dream a reality. The actor-host has become a proud owner of his dream house in Bandra.

Going by reports, Karana has registered for a lavish flat that comes with a private lift and swimming pool. Close to the Bandra Reclamation area, the price of the sea-facing house is above 20 crore.

There is a video that he has shared on social media, which gives a reason to believe in this latest buzz. The actor has shared a view from a high-rise building from where Worli sea link is faintly. In the caption, he was written two line from Ganesha Mantra "Vakratunda Mahakaya".

Take a look at the video:

There are many congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and friends alike. His girlfriend Tejasswi also commented. She wrote, 'Ssooo proud' followed by heart emoticons.

There is a picture of Karan Kundrra standing outside the municipal registration office, which has gone viral. Smiling for the camera, the actor is dressed in a blue shirt with white pants. He is holding some documents in his hand, which are being speculated to be of the flat.

"Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs 20 crore,” reports Free Press Journal.

Karan has earned a new fan base since he returned from the Bigg Boss house. His love story with actress Tejasswi Prakash is a favourite among social media users and their fans. Every glimpse, each photo receives immense appreciation and love on the Internet.

These days, he is busy hosting the show, ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’. His performance as a jailor on Ektaa Kapoor’s show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, also won him praise. Karan also made an appearance on ‘Khatra Khatra’ show with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Apart from these TV shows, Karan also has a film in his kitty. He will be starring with Ileana D’cruz and Randeep Hooda in the movie.

