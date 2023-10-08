When crime meets comedy

Amazon miniTV recently unveiled the trailer of its latest cop-comedy drama, Constable Girpade, created by award-winning writer-director Saad Khan. The trailer gives an insight into Constable Girpade’s thrilling journey filled with twists, turns and laughter; it promises a dose of entertainment to the viewers. The series brings together an ensemble cast, including Khushaal Pawar, Neel Salkar, Vrajesh Hirjee, Gaurav Gera and Sanket Bhosale in pivotal roles.

Constable Girpade and Phenyl Mohan, the master of disguise, engage in a cat-and-mouse game throughout the series, which is filled with humorous moments.

Produced by FirstAction Studios, Constable Girpade explores the contrasting tones of Mumbai with complex crime cases that come to a shocking conclusion, leaving the viewers in splits. Keeping up with whodunit mysteries, it will tickle your funny bone.

#Amazon