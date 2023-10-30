 Why a film with elements like ‘nationalism’, ‘patriotism’, ‘religion’ failed to impress audience : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Why a film with elements like ‘nationalism’, ‘patriotism’, ‘religion’ failed to impress audience

Why a film with elements like ‘nationalism’, ‘patriotism’, ‘religion’ failed to impress audience

Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Tejas’ tanks, earns ‘roughly Rs 3.85 crore’ in first three days at the box office, heads for the list of 2023’s major flops, according to trade reports

Why a film with elements like ‘nationalism’, ‘patriotism’, ‘religion’ failed to impress audience

Kangana Ranaut in a poster of 'Tejas'. ANI



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, October 30

If the box office collections of the first three days are any indication, Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Tejas’ is headed for the list of 2023’s major Hindi flop films.

The film named after India’s pride—the fighter developed by HAL with the intention of attaining supersonic performance—earned “roughly Rs 3.85 crore” in the first three days of opening at the box office, according to trade tracker Sacnilk Entertainment.

‘Tejas’ thereby joins the list of Ranaut’s consecutive flops since ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ in 2015, which earned a whooping Rs 255 crore, according to reports. Her subsequent films like ‘I Love NY’, ‘Katti Batti’, ‘Rangoon’, ‘Simran’, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, ‘Mental Hai Kiya’ ‘Panga’, ‘Thalaivii’ and ‘Dhaakad’ mostly tanked and so did her South film ‘Chandramukhi- 2’.

When elements like nationalism, religion fail

‘Tejas’ appeared to be an ideal mix of “nationalism, patriotism and religion”—elements that worked wonders for several low-budget films. Films with religious/‘Hindutva’ undertones like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’ have done spectacularly well in India and abroad, earning their makers profits several times over their investments.           

‘Tejas’ aimed at instilling deep sense of pride in Indians and films like that also generally do well at the box office, the most recent example being ‘Gadar 2’, say film critics.  

But something went drastically wrong with the film with Ranaut in the lead as an Indian Air Force pilot. Even though the makers also interspersed the ‘2008 Mumbai terror attacks’ and 'suspicious terror activity at the newly constructed Ram temple at Ayodhya' in the storyline, the film failed to impress the audience.

The reasons

According to critics, the fictional “one-of-its-kind aerial-patriotic” drama laced with patriotic speeches and some Pakistan-bashing thrown in for good measure went “horribly wrong in execution, topped with bad editing and poor VFX”.

As the main protagonist, Ranaut’s character appeared one-dimensional—courageous, brave, patriotic but little more. 

Though the four-time National Award winner blamed the audience response on Covid, critics point to the recent successes like ‘Gadar-2’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and to an extent ‘Dream Girl 2’ to debunk her claims.

Hindi films that connected with the audience have been doing very well at the box office, they say.

Requesting people to watch films in theatres and “enjoy with family and friends or else they (theatres) won’t be able to survive”, Ranaut said, “Even before Covid, theatrical footfall was dipping drastically but post Covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing.” 

The film was named after HAL’s Tejas—the smallest and lightest in its class of contemporary supersonic combat aircraft. Experts say naming the film after the pride of India gave the impression that the film was about its R&D, those involved in its making.     

Ranaut—geopolitics, political leanings, controversies     

Of late, Ranaut is known more for her political affiliations, her rebel attitude vis-a-vis her film industry colleagues, social media controversies, political statements and now geopolitics.   

After ‘Tejas’ bombed, the actor who is said to be an aspiring politician, posted on the social media that those wishing her “ill” will have to lead “forever miserable” lives as she is unstoppable. The actor said she is “destined” to do “significant” things in life and mentioned how she aged 15 left home in Himachal Pradesh to follow her dreams.

“All those who are wishing me ill, their lives will be forever miserable because they will have to see my glory every day for the rest of their lives, since I left home at the age of 15 with nothing. I am consistently chiselling my fate and there has been enough evidence that I am destined to do significant things for the cause of woman empowerment and for my nation Bharat.  

“For their own mental health, I request them to join my fan clubs. That way they will be aligned with the larger universal plan. I want my well-wishers to be kind to them and show them the way,” she wrote.

Ahead of the release of the film, her meeting with Israel’s ambassador to “extend support to the nation amid its ongoing war with Gaza” met scepticism and criticism.  

Filmmaker Deepa Mehta’s comment over her views on the Israel-Gaza conflict saw an exchange between the two on the social media.   

“As a Hindu nation, the Hindu genocides that have continued for centuries, we identify a lot with Jews and we strongly believe as we deserve a Bharat dedicated to Hindus, Jews also deserve one. So I think what you guys are fighting for is rightfully yours and we as a Hindu nation, we stand in Israel’s support,” Ranaut said to which Mehta responded, “OMG. Who let her loose?”

Ranaut hit back saying “who let her loose means? Tumko kya Aurangzeb ki aatma ne apne harem mein chained slave banake rakha hai?”

 

 

#Kangana Ranaut

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar writes to Union Minister Gadkari, offers free land to relocate Kherki Daula toll

2
Punjab

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

3
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

4
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

5
Punjab

Two men shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

6
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

7
India

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

8
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

9
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

10
Punjab

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama district

Police launch hunt for attackers | Political leaders condemn...

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

Conveys to the family members that the government would make...

BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

Party workers catch hold of 38-year-old man who attacked MP ...

Supreme Court dismisses bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in corruption, money-laundering cases

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...

Toll in Andhra Pradesh train accident rises to 13

Toll in Andhra Pradesh train accident rises to 14; CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit mishap site

The locomotive pilots of Rayagada passenger and a guard of t...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops for fraud

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blast

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana Cops motivate people to take part in cycle rally against drugs on November 16

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship