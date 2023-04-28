The tried and trusted path

Humanities stream is now a favourite choice of the bright and the brilliant as it makes one fit into a wide range of job roles. Subjects like philosophy, history, economics, psychology, literature, political science, public administration remain the evergreen ones as a majority of students opt for these for a bachelor’s degree.

Also on offer are some newer subjects like social work, defence studies and police administration. New areas of research and education in human ecology, bio-physical economics, disaster management skills, gender studies, ecological democracy, anthropology, political-geography, conservation sociology and environmental justice, biodiversity, etc. are also attracting students.

There continues to be a popular belief that Humanities comprises ‘easy’ subjects. But scoring well in the exams is a different ball game. The subjects in this stream require as systematic a study as in any other stream.

Pass course vs Honours degree Students generally get confused while making a choice between Pass course and Honours course at UG level. The curriculum of honours level courses is designed at a higher, more intensive standard than that of the pass course. An honours degree offers more adequate higher study options and career opportunities to students not just in India but abroad also.

Courses

A majority of colleges and university departments offer Bachelor of Arts courses in the regular as well as Honours scheme in humanities subjects. There are also five-year integrated courses that offer in-depth study in a particular field. Integrated courses are the right choice for students who have clear career goals at the time of joining the UG course. For others, who are not very clear about their career path, it is a better option to go in for a regular BA or BA (Hons) course.

Some of the popular combinations are: Economics, Statistics & Mathematics; Pol Science, Philosophy & Economics; and Journalism, Psychology & Elective English.

A Creative Take

A wide range of courses is also available for those with a creative bent of mind. These are more practical training based and intensive four or five-year courses. Job offers or projects usually follow the degree soon after. Bachelor’s in Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor’s in Design (BDes), Animation and Multimedia, Fashion Designing, Interior Design, Hotel Management, Travel and Tourism are some such courses that students can go in for at the UG level.

Government College of Art in Chandigarh, National Institute of Design in Kurukshetra, World University of Design, Sonepat, National Institute of Fashion Designing, Mohali, Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts in Rohtak are some of the best institutions in the region. Admission to most of these courses is through centralised entrance tests. Some universities also hold their own entrance tests and interviews for admissions.

Subject choices