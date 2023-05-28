18-yr-old dies after stray animal hits motorcycle

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 27

There seems to be no end to the stray animal menace here. In a tragic accident, an 18-year-old youth was killed and another sustained injuries after a stray animal hit their motorcycle near Dadlana village in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay of Nepal, while his friend Shiva sustained injuries. Both were working in a poultry farm near Dadlana village and were living in a rented accommodation near Begumpur village.

As per information, they were going to buy eatables on their motorcycle. As they neared the village, a stray animal suddenly rushed to the middle of the road and hit their motorcycle.

Passersby rushed them to hospital where the doctors declared Ajay brought dead, while Shiva was admitted for treatment.

This is not the first such accident reported in the district caused by a stray animal. On May 18, a woman was killed after a stray animal hit her near the Assandh road police station, and a 33-year-old woman, Devi of Virat Nagar, was killed after a stray animal attacked her. In August last year, Manpreet, aged 24, was killed in an accident involving stray animals on National Highway 44.