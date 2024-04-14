2 months on, Ghaggar bridge reopens to traffic

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 13

After being closed for two months, the Ghaggar bridge was finally reopened to the public on Saturday, relieving commuters, especially farmers. The closure of the bridge was a precautionary measure taken by the authorities amid the farmers’ agitation. For the past two months, one side of the bridge was blocked with cement structures and containers filled with soil while paramilitary forces and the district police were also deployed on the bridge.

Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan clarified that the bridge had been closed on one side as part of precautionary measures. However, it was made fully operational on Saturday.

The farmers were facing difficulties bringing mustard and wheat to the markets for procurement along the Dabwali National Highway. The Ghaggar bridge on the highway had been converted into one-way, causing frequent traffic jams throughout the day. Buses and tractor-trailers of the farmers were getting stuck in the traffic jams.

The bridge was closed from both sides due to the farmers’ agitation. In February, two young men died while crossing the railway bridge over the Ghaggar river on a motorcycle. Following the incident, the administration swiftly converted the bridge into one-way and opened one side of the bridge for public use within 24 hours. However, even after a month had passed, the other side of the bridge remained closed. This became a major cause of traffic congestion, with people continuously demanding the administration to reopen the bridge.

