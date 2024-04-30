 21 held in Faridabad for cybercrime in a week; Rs 24.71L recovered : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
21 held in Faridabad for cybercrime in a week; Rs 24.71L recovered

The accused in police custody in Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 29

The Faridabad cyber cell police have arrested 21 persons in connection with 11 incidents of cybercrime in the period between April 19 and April 25 in the district. The police recovered Rs 24.71 lakh and refunded another Rs 7.96 lakh to the customers in this duration.

The ACP, Cybercrime, Abhimanyu Goyat, said the accused, identified as Waris (Faridabad) Monu (Panipat) Vinod Kumar, alias Sarwan, and Vikas Kumar (Gurugram), Shivam (Bhiwani), Sumit Kumar (Fatehabad), Ankit (Uttarakhand), Manmohan, Roshan and Rajesh (Delhi )and Rahul, Kailash and Indrajeet (Bikaner), Rinku (Jodhpur), Mahendra, Dinesh and Vishal (Surat), Shamim (Gonda), Saurabh (Bulandshahr) and Deepender (Ghaziabad) are among those who have been arrested during the investigation of various cases. He said while a total of 301 complaints had been resolved in this period an amount of Rs 7,96,355 had been refunded and Rs 80,346 seized or frozen in the bank accounts during the probe.

Keeping fraudsters at bay

  • WhatsApp or video calls from unknown numbers should not be picked up, the OTP or bank details should not be shared with anyone
  • The calls from numbers appearing suspicious or spam callers should not be attended
  • All cybercrimes need to be reported immediately to 1930 or https://cybercrime.gov.in. as it will help in freezing the bank accounts of cyber criminals and in getting the money back into the account of the victim

The accused had been operating online and luring customers through fake advertisements, websites and apps in the name of offering attractive jobs or handsome return for investments in various schemes, it is revealed.

It is claimed that the cyber criminals offer guaranteed profits from the share market by using a fake app, in which the share price is shown as increasing day by day, making the victim invest more money till the fraud is committed. It is also reported that cyber thugs have also been cheating people by using QR codes as the UPI ID is not cross checked before transferring money to any account by adopting tactics like phishing, SIM swapping or fake UPI IDs.

He said the crime was being committed on various pretexts, including online task or games, small investment in a project, refund of lapsed policies, loans, increasing credit card limits, free gifts, updating of the KYC, sending or receiving money from abroad, appointment in government sector and blackmailing on the basis of obscene video calls made to customers.

He said while WhatsApp or video calls from unknown numbers should not be picked up, the OTP or bank details should not be shared with anyone. The calls from numbers appearing suspicious or spam callers should not be attended.

All cybercrimes need to be reported immediately to 1930 or https://cybercrime.gov.in. as it would help in freezing the bank accounts of cyber criminals and in getting the money back into the account of the victim, said the official.

