27 drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 4 crore seized in Hisar range

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 25

As part of the intensive campaign to do away with the drug cartel active in the region, the Hisar Range police have confiscated properties worth Rs 4 crore belonging to 27 drug smugglers in Fatehabad and Dabwali police districts.

The Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Hisar, M Ravi Kiran, said among 27 drug peddlers whose movable and immovable properties had been confiscated include 22 drug smugglers from Fatehabad district and five from the Dabwali police district. The ADGP said the residential and agricultural land properties of 22 drug peddlers from Fatehabad district had been assessed at Rs 2.69 crore. The police have seized movable and immovable property worth more than Rs 1.40 crore from five drug smugglers in Dabwali district.

The ADGP said the police had been taking strict action against drug smugglers to curb the increasing prevalence of drugs in the five police districts of the range. “If any person is found guilty of selling or possessing drugs, the police will take strict action against him,” he said.

The ADGP said this year, the police had so far registered 204 criminal cases of drug smuggling and arrested 293 persons for selling drugs. “Maximum 87 criminal cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in Sirsa district and 123 drug smugglers have been sent behind the bars. The Dabwali police district also registered 49 cases against drug smugglers and arrested 70 of them,” he said.

Kiran said 30 cases had been registered against drug smugglers in Fatehabad district and 47 of them had been nabbed in these cases. While in Hisar district, the police had registered 19 cases against drug smugglers and arrested 25 of them and in Jind, the police had registered 16 cases against drug smugglers and arrested 23 of them, the ADGP said adding that the police in Hansi had registered three cases against drug smugglers and arrested five of them.

He said the range police was not only cracking down on the network of drug smugglers but also working towards treatment of drug addicts. “Special awareness and de-addiction camps are being organised in villages and ward level. So far, 1,096 such awareness camps and 121 drug de-addiction camps have been organised in Hisar range,” he said. As many as 2,806 drug-affected youths had participated in these camps, while 3,700 drug-addict youths were counselled. He said 2,256 drug addicts were being treated through these camps and 662 of them had pledged to quit drug addiction.

