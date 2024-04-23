3 held in Gurugram wall collapse case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 22

The police have arrested three persons, including the president of the Madanpuri cremation ground improvement committee, in connection with the collapse of a wall that claimed the lives of five persons, including two minors, recently.

Those arrested have been identified as committee president Paramjit Singh Oberoi, a resident of New Colony; secretary Subhash Chand Kharbanda of Shivaji Nagar; and member Krishna Kumar of Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram. They were released on bail after they joined investigation.

Family members of the deceased staged a protest at Pataudi Chowk yesterday, demanding the arrest of the accused. The accused were arrested last night.

The victims were buried alive while two others sustained injuries after the wall of the cremation ground collapsed on them on Saturday evening, said the police.

Dalip Kumar, one of the injured, said in a complaint that they were sitting just near the wall when it suddenly collapsed. “Six persons, including me, and two minor girls were buried under the wall, and some motorcycles were also damaged. My brother Anil had informed the committee and even shared pictures of the wall in disrepair, but it did not take action. Due to their negligence, five people lost their lives.”

An FIR was registered against the management of the cremation ground improvement committee, including its president, members and others under various Sections of the IPC at New Colony police station.

“Three accused have been released on bail. The injured Dalip is stable now and further probe is underway,” said inspector Avtar Singh, SHO.

