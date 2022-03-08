3 villages of Sirsa district step up campaign against drugs

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Sirsa/Hisar, March 7

After eight deaths in nearly four months reportedly due to drug abuse, residents of Ganga village in Dabwali subdivision of Sirsa district have taken up cudgels against drug menace in their village.

“Drug menace has been growing at an alarming rate in the younger generation in the village. Obviously, narcotics are being supplied and made available easily to youngsters. As per an estimate, there are about 150 villagers of different age groups who are addicted to drugs including ‘chitta’ and smack,” said Pawan Sharma, sarpanch of the village having a population of about 15,000.

The sarpanch informed that the village is 10 km from Rajasthan border and 15 km from Punjab border, making it easy for drug suppliers.

Kulwinder Kaur, a villager, stated that some villagers are supplying syringes and are even indulging in drug trade. “We know the source of narcotics being supplied to our village,” she said.

At a meeting yesterday, the villagers formed a team of 100 volunteers by selecting five persons each from the 20 wards of the village. They will not only keep track on those who are indulging in supply of drugs but will also help the victims who are addicted to drugs.

Dabwali police station SHO Devi Lal Punia who was also present at the meeting said that collective effort with the rural society would be much more effective in curbing drug menace in the village.

In Ratta Khera village of Fatehabad district, villagers have started ‘thikri pehra’ (night vigil) on the borders of the village to check the supply of narcotics in the village.

“Unfortunately, some villagers are indulging in smuggling and supplying banned substances,” said Subhash, a villager. He said that villagers recently formed a 51-member committee for launching a full-scale campaign in the village.

Virender Sandwa, a leader of the Kaliraman khap, said that they had started an awareness campaign in villages of Hisar and Bhiwani districts against drugs.

In a meeting held at Sisay village of Hisar district, the khap set up committees in several villages under its influence in Hisar and Bhiwani districts.

Similar drives

Similar campaigns by villagers have been launched in Gudia Khera, Darba Kalan, Kuruganwali villages of Sirsa district and Kajla Heri, Adampur Mandi and Rajthal villages in Hisar district.

The Hisar police range is also carrying out drives in Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Jind districts.

