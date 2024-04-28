32 held under ‘Op Akraman’

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh: The district police on Saturday carried out Operation Akraman-9 under which a total of 32 persons were arrested against whom cases were lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and other Psychotropic Substances Act and Excise and Arms Act. During this search operation, the police also seized 191 bottles of illicit liquor and 130 gm ganja. Mahendragarh SP Arsh Verma said a total of 334 vehicles were also challaned for the violation of traffic rules. “During this search operation, 31 teams comprising 160 cops of various ranks were formed to take action against those involved in illegal liquor trade, drug peddling and other criminal activities,” he said.

