550 Rewari school buses unfit or sans permit; 345 impounded

Rewari, April 14

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Rewari, has identified around 550 buses of over 70 recognised private schools in the district the fitness certificates or permits of which have not been got renewed.

It is believed that a majority of these were being used for transporting schoolchildren without fulfilling the norms under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy.

Rewari SDM Vikas Yadav has ordered the impounding of 345 such buses with immediate effect, while the officials concerned have been directed to put owners of such schools on notice, asking them to explain why they did not get the requisite documents renewed in time.

The action came after the Chief Secretary directed all district authorities to check documents of all school buses in their respective areas and to take appropriate action against those found violating norms. The action comes in the wake of a recent school bus mishap in Mahendragarh district in which six students were killed.

“These vehicles do not fulfil the requirements prescribed under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy. The vehicles were impounded on the school premises itself,” said a notice issued by the SDM. The notice further said that the possession of impounded vehicles was handed over to the principal/head of the institution concerned, who would daily confirm through a certificate to the DEO that the said vehicles were in his custody. Any violation of the orders would lead to legal action against the violator.

DEO Mohinder Singh Khangwal said, “The list of 550 such buses provided by the RTA Secretary has been forwarded to the Rewari SDM for further action.”

SDM Vikas Yadav said 345 buses of schools in the Rewari subdivision had been impounded for non-compliance of fitness norms and the RTA Secretary and the block education officers had been directed to ensure these buses remained off the road till the compliance of norms.

