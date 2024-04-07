‘Rs 600 to be MGNREGA wage in state if Congress is voted in’

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 6

State Congress chief Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, today interacted with MGNREGA workers at a state-level ‘Mazdoor Shramik Sammelan’ and said they would give them the status of a government employee, besides raising their wages.

“Ambitious schemes such as the RTI, Right to Food and MGNREGA are the contribution of the Congress. In the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, special attention has been given to the deprived sections. It has been announced that the daily wage of the MGNREGA workers would be increased to Rs 400 across the country,” he said.

He said, “If the Congress comes to power, the MGNREGA workers in the state will get a daily wage of Rs 600 as it would be increased by Rs 200. As mentioned in the Congress’ manifesto, if a worker dies while cleaning a sewer, his family will be given a compensation of Rs 30 lakh.”

Similarly, the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojana started by the Congress government would be implemented in the entire country and a scheme to provide free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh would be implemented. By abolishing the taxes imposed by the BJP on farmers, they would be given the legal guarantee of minimum support price. A separate commission would be formed for loan waiver of farmers, labourers and poor people, he added.

On the occasion, Deepender Hooda said they would be guaranteed 150 days of work.

“By restarting the scheme regarding the free allotment of 100yard plots, the MNREGA workers will also be benefited. This time, the Congress government will give a separate amount of Rs 3.5 lakh to build a two-room house in the plot,” he said.

